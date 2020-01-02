MLB
Yankees pitcher given lengthy suspension
NEW YORK — Yankees starting pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child.
Germán will be eligible to return June 5 against Tampa Bay, barring any postponements.
White Sox sign Robert to 6-year, $50M deal
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert agreed Thursday to a $50 million, six-year contract, clearing the way for the prized outfielder to open the season in the majors.
The deal, which also includes club options for 2026 and 2027, removes the incentive for the White Sox to keep the 22-year-old Cuban off their opening day roster to limit his service time and delay his eventual free agency.
NBA
Kings’ Dedmon fined $50,000 for trade talk
NEW YORK — Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for public comments about wanting a trade.
He made the request in a recent interview with The Sacramento Bee.
Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players cannot make public demands for a trade. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason.
Pelicans’ Williamson back at team practice
METAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson returned to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday for the first time since he had arthroscopic knee surgery shortly before the season.
“I felt really good out there,” he said.
It was the last practice before New Orleans flew to Los Angeles to play the Lakers on Friday night.
Soccer
Rooney makes debut in victory for Derby
DERBY, England — Wayne Rooney made a winning debut for Derby on Thursday as he had a hand in both goals in a 2-1 victory over Barnsley in England’s second-tier League Championship.
Manchester United and England’s record goalscorer had been training, coaching and sitting in the dugout at matches for several weeks, but Thursday was the first time he had been eligible.
Liverpool extends unbeaten streak
LIVERPOOL, England — Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the other Thursday as Liverpool extended its unbeaten Premier League run to a full year with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United to restore its 13-point lead.
Liverpool hasn’t lost a league game in 364 days since a defeat to Manchester City that proved crucial in last year’s title race, when Jürgen Klopp’s team finished a point back in second place.
Its next league game is at Tottenham on Jan. 11.
Tennis
Australian fires force event to change site
CANBERRA, Australia — The Canberra International tennis tournament scheduled to begin Monday will relocate to a city about 370 miles away because of continuing wildfires and smoke haze in the region, officials said.
The event is on the ATP Challenger Tour and the ITF Women’s circuit.
ICE Hockey
Finland downs U.S. to reach world semis
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Joonas Oden scored late to give Finland a 1-0 victory over the United States on Thursday and send the defending champion into the semifinals of the world junior hockey championship. Oden broke the deadlock on a power play 4:23 into the final period, one-timing a shot from the slot past goaltender Spencer Knight at Werk Arena in Trinec.
Finland will play Canada in the semifinals on Saturday, with Sweden facing Russia.
