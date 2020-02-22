TENNIS
Halep seizes 20th singles title in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Top-seeded Simona Halep won her 20th singles title after prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday.
No. 2-ranked Halep was 3-1 down in the third set. The Romanian broke to lead 6-5, but Rybakina’s powerful hitting forced the tiebreaker. Rybakina led 4-3 but Halep converted the only match point.
The Wimbledon champion won her second Dubai title.
MLB
Cleveland staff attends funeral
GOODYEAR, Arizona — Indians manager Terry Francona, his entire staff and members of Cleveland’s front office left training camp Saturday to attend the funeral of the grandson of bench coach Brad Mills.
Just 18 months old, Beau Mills died in an accident at the family’s home in Texas on Monday night. He’s the son of Beau Mills, who was a first-round draft pick of the Indians in 2007.
Still-injured Hamels back with Braves
NORTH PORT, Fla. — Cole Hamels rejoined the Atlanta Braves just in time for their spring training opener. The injured left-hander is still a ways off from using the mound at the club’s new spring home, though.
Hamels signed an $18 million, one-year deal with Atlanta this offseason but informed the team just before camp started that he was experiencing shoulder discomfort during training. The 36-year-old was sent to Dallas to get treatment from surgeon Keith Meister.
NBA
Clippers-Lakers game set for April 9
LOS ANGELES — The game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers that was postponed following Kobe Bryant’s death has been rescheduled for April 9. The game was originally scheduled for Jan. 28, two days after Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash.
The Lakers will play at home on three straight nights in early April as a result of several changes to accommodate the rescheduled game.
FAA had reprimanded pilot before crash
LOS ANGELES — The pilot of a helicopter that crashed into a Southern California hillside, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, was reprimanded five years ago for flying without permission into airspace while he had reduced visibility, according to a Federal Aviation Administration enforcement record.
Ara Zobayan was counseled by an FAA investigator after he violated FAA rules by crossing into busy airspace near Los Angeles International Airport on May 11, 2015, according to the record, which was first reported Friday by the Los Angeles Times.
SKIING
Suter wins downhill
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — Corinne Suter won the season-long World Cup downhill title on Saturday by finishing race runner-up to Lara Gut-Behrami for the second straight day.
Suter held a clear lead in the downhill standings and needed only to finish ahead of Federica Brignone and Ester Ledecka to secure her first career World Cup crystal trophy.
Zubcic surges to win
YUZAWA NAEBA, Japan — Filip Zubcic of Croatia won a men’s World Cup giant slalom race in Japan on Saturday after coming from 12th place after the first run.
Zubcic had a strong second run for a combined time of 2 minutes, 37.25 seconds .
Soccer
Man City 1, Leicester 0
LEICESTER, England — Sergio Aguero added his name to the growing list of Manchester City players to miss from the penalty spot before Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to secure a 1-0 win at Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday.
When Aguero’s powerfully struck spot kick was turned away by the legs of Kasper Schmeichel in the 62nd minute, it meant City had missed its last four penalties in the league — and five out of seven this season.
