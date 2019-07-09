swimming
Olympic swimmer saves tourist in Italy
MILAN — A swimmer struggling in the sea off Sardinia soon discovered it was his lucky day.
Italian news agency ANSA says the male tourist got in trouble Sunday afternoon after his inflatable swan was carried away by the wind. According to a witness, the swimmer’s friends alerted a life guard — but someone else was closer by.
Former world champion swimmer Filippo Magnini, who won bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics, had no problem in reaching the man in a few quick strokes.
Magnini told La Gazzetta dello Sport that “the swimmer was in trouble. At a certain point, he got scared, couldn’t move and swallowed a bit of water. When I reached him, he couldn’t even speak.”
Magnini kept the man afloat until the lifeguard arrived.
soccer
Fire pays $65.5M to leave home stadium
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire will pay $65.5 million to leave the suburban Chicago stadium that has been the team’s home for more than a decade.
On Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported the team has agreed to pay the community of Bridgeview to break its lease at SeatGeek Stadium, which is approximately 15 miles southwest of downtown Chicago.
The agreement calls for the Fire to pay $10 million upfront plus $5 million to upgrade existing soccer facilities near the stadium and the $50.5 million balance through 2036. A new home for the team has not been announced.
Charlotte officials, MLS meet about expansion
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and team president Tom Glick will travel to New York next week and meet with Major League Soccer officials in an effort to convince them to bring an expansion team to Charlotte, North Carolina.
Tepper has been working to bring an MLS team to Charlotte since purchasing the Panthers last summer.
Glick believes “the region deserves it. We think the region will support it, and we are confident of that.”
He says the goal is to land an MLS team as soon as possible. MLS will announce two expansion teams by July 31.
European star’s dog stolen from L.A. home
LOS ANGELES — European soccer star Daniel Sturridge says his beloved dog was stolen from his Los Angeles home and he’s appealing through social media for its return.
Sturridge says in an Instagram post Tuesday that he’ll pay anything for the return of the little Pomeranian named Lucci.
Boxing
MMA great jumps into bare-knuckle boxing
LOS ANGELES — Mixed martial arts great Ken Shamrock is jumping into bare-knuckle boxing promotion.
Shamrock is starting a promotional company in the growing combat sport, he announced Tuesday.
Valor Bare Knuckle will hold its first fight card Sept. 21 at 4 Bears Casino in North Dakota, with plans for quick growth.
The long-dormant sport is on the rise in North America after Bare Knuckle FC staged the first sanctioned bare-knuckle bouts last year. The sport is already proving popular with pay-per-view audiences.
ETC.
Boston Marathon raises $38.7M for charities
BOSTON — Boston Marathon runners raised a record $38.7 million for 297 charitable organizations this year.
That’s $300,000 more than 2014, when the field expanded to 36,000 people to accommodate those who wanted to run in the year after the finish line bombings.
The 2019 total was also $2 million more than the previous year.
Most of the money was raised through Boston Athletic Association and John Hancock programs that provide nonprofit groups with entries to the race. They provide the bibs to athletes who agree to raise funds for the organization