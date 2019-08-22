What credit card has the perks you want?
Choosing a credit card is about more than just getting help with unexpected expenses. Credit card companies want your business, and they offer different perks, so you can choose the best ones for you.
But how do you decide which credit card to use? Consider what options are available to you and which perks fit your lifestyle.
The perks
When it comes to perks, credit card companies might shell out travel miles, gasoline rebates, gift cards, and more to their loyal customers in exchange for using the credit card. If you have good credit, all these options could be on the table. As you decide which card to choose, ask yourself what matters to you and what would benefit your day-to-day life.
“No single rewards card is right for everyone,” NerdWallet says. “It's all about how you spend money and what kind of rewards you value.”
If you drive a lot, you may be motivated by benefits like roadside assistance with towing, tire changes, jump starts, lockout service and fuel delivery. You can even get rental car collision coverage. If you’re a frequent flyer, you may opt for a benefit like travel accident and baggage delay insurance, or emergency assistance when traveling.
Security
Credit cards are a secure way to buy because they’re not tied to a bank account—so you don’t need to worry about constantly checking your balance. Many credit card companies also offer limited or no liability on fraudulent charges, meaning you won’t have to pay for them, and you can receive alerts if your card has potentially been compromised.
If you’re recovering from poor or damaged credit, secured credit cards are available to those who might not be approved for traditional cards. These typically require a deposit and an annual fee, but using them and paying off the balance every month will help repair your credit score.
“Despite the drawbacks, a secured credit card can go a long way in helping you build a good credit score,” according to The Balance. “When you can't get a traditional credit card, a secured credit card is the best choice for improving your credit and qualifying for a better credit card.”
Earn cash and give back
If you prefer to simply be paid for using your credit card, nothing beats a cash-back perk. Some cash-back cards give rebates on certain purchases, such as paying at the pump or buying at certain stores. If you want cash back on purchases no matter where you spend, look for a card that gives you the freedom to spend where you want.
