Last updated 1 p.m. Oct. 31
Schools
Botetourt County Public Schools | All after school activities canceled.
Roanoke City Public Schools | All after school activities and afternoon preschool canceled.
Roanoke County Public Schools | All after school activities canceled.
Other
The Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke's Center in the Square has closed and will reopen Friday.
Roanoke County will close its library and recreation facilities at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Downtown Blacksburg's trick-or-treating has been rescheduled for Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.
Downtown Vinton's trick-or-treating has been rescheduled for Monday from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.