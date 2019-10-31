Last updated 1 p.m. Oct. 31

Schools

Botetourt County Public Schools | All after school activities canceled.

Roanoke City Public Schools | All after school activities and afternoon preschool canceled.

Roanoke County Public Schools | All after school activities canceled.

Other

The Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke's Center in the Square has closed and will reopen Friday.

Roanoke County will close its library and recreation facilities at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Downtown Blacksburg's trick-or-treating has been rescheduled for Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Downtown Vinton's trick-or-treating has been rescheduled for Monday from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments