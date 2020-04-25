William Simpkins III, a 6-foot-2, 175 defensive back from Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland, confirmed Friday night on Twitter that he has committed to Virginia.

Simpkins is one of seven players who have committed to UVa for 2021 according to 247sports.com, which lists him with offers from Duke, Maryland, Louisville, N.C. State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

