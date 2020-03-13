Gov. Ralph Northam Friday afternoon ordered all Virginia K-12 schools closed for a minimum of two weeks, effective Monday through Friday, March 27. The announcement came in response to the coronavirus pandemic; earlier Friday, state officials announced a total of 30 cases that have tested positive.
"We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said in a news release. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus."
This story will be updated.
