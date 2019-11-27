Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 55 TO 60 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&