Emma Baumgardner, 24 and her mother, Sarah Baumgardner stand in their front yard with the quilt Sarah made from Emma’s tee shirts hanging from the porch behind them on Arlington Avenue in Raleigh Court. Taped to her walkway is a sign that reads in bold ìSidewalk Quilt Showî followed by these words: In support of our wonderful neighborhood, each day. I’m sharing one of the quilts I have enjoyed making (weather permitting). Today’s quilt is for and about our daughter. Although I prefer traditional quilt patterns, I love the story that a T-shirt quilt tells about someone. This quilt is the story of Emmaís four years at University of Mary Washington. Itís where she made some of her best friends, developed into the wonderful outgoing human she is today, and itís the reason she is currently working on her Masterís Degree from Virginia Tech and teaching Public Speaking. Well, the fact that she is in Techís Masterís program is due to UMW; the fact that she is in my laundry room doing it virtually is due to COVID-19. Weíre glad she is here. Sarah Baumgardner: 2019 Baumgardner posted on the Star Quilter’s page that she was creating a sidewalk quilt show and others liked the idea. “I encouraged them to share their beautiful works of art for their neighbors and also on our page,” she said. Show and Tell is part of how the quilters share the stories behind their designs in the meetings. “This was a way to do that show and tell with a broader audience and give our neighbors something to see during their daily walks.”
Breaking
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Franklin County woman urges other with COVID-19 to advocate for medical care
-
Roanoke man given 3 life terms for 1986 killing is paroled after 33 years
-
Police ID 2 women found Saturday in vehicle in Smith Mountain Lake
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.