RICHMOND — Virginia schools can still censor student media.
The Senate Education and Health Committee on Thursday punted on Senate Bill 80 from Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, which would have added free speech protections to student journalists. The committee chose, in a 13-1 vote, to pass the bill by for the year.
“We’re easing them into the First Amendment,” Marsden said before the vote. “It’s critical to bring this issue up to the front page, if you will.”
Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, was the lone vote in favor of the bill.
The bill would have limited when school administrators can censor content too if it was libelous or slanderous, was an “unwarranted” invasion of privacy, violated federal or state law or school board policy, or if it created clear and present danger.
It would have only applied to high school students.
A similar bill is in place in about a dozen states, according to the Student Press Law Center, a Washington-based nonprofit that works to protect the freedom of speech for student journalists.
Committee members who voted against the bill expressed concern with taking away power from school administrators and school boards.
“You are setting us up for scarring and bruising many more people with these guidelines that are going to create conflict when these issues are being well-managed at the local level,” said Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico.
Said Sen. Richard Saslaw, D-Fairfax: “Can you imagine giving a free reign to a 16- 17-year-old Dick Saslaw?”
Thursday’s vote comes after two high-profile censorship incidents in the state last year.
Administrators at a Norfolk high school forced student journalists to delete a video showing the school’s decrepit condition, as first reported by The Virginian-Pilot, while at Radford University, a school employee stole copies of the student newspaper.
Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, a former journalist, has filed a similar bill in the House of Delegates. That bill, House Bill 36, includes college students.
Hurst’s bill was killed in a Republican-led subcommittee last year.
