RICHMOND — A Senate committee signed off Thursday on efforts to improve school facilities across the state and give teachers more planning time.
The Senate Education and Health Committee, the first Senate panel to meet during the 2020 General Assembly session, approved the bills by two Republican senators, sending them to the newly-named Finance and Appropriations Committee.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, has brought back his legislation that seeks to improve school infrastructure after leading a special committee on the issue in 2018.
One bill, Senate Bill 4, would create a special fund — formally called the Public School Assistance Fund and Program — to give grants to school districts to repair or replace school roofs.
“It was not a situation that was regional, it was statewide,” Stanley said. “We found this to be pervasive in almost every school.”
The bill was unanimously approved by the 15-member committee and referred to the chamber’s money committee. So was Senate Bill 5, which would require the Virginia Board of Education to create minimum standards for public school buildings.
If approved, the bill would require school boards to evaluate each building annually and submit a plan to comply with the standards.
“This is a first step for us to really have that kind of thing where we can compare one thing to the other so we can make sure every child, no matter what their ZIP code is, has the same right and the same education that we expire for them to have,” Stanley said.
Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Stafford, is trying to require school districts to give every elementary school teacher 45 minutes of planning time per school day. They’re currently only guaranteed 30 minutes.
“They get to use the time as they see fit to prepare to teach the class,” Stuart said, adding that teachers are currently asked to do things other than plan — being lunch monitors, for example — during time that’s supposed to be set aside for them.
Among the bill’s supporters is the Virginia Education Association, but the Virginia School Boards Association raised issue with the proposal, saying it would add costs to districts, which would have to pay for staff time teachers currently fill.
“I can’t take issue with giving teachers more planning time, but somebody has to pay for it,” said Stacy Haney, the VSBA’s lobbyist.
There were no costs to the state associated with the bill in a fiscal impact statement, while cost to local districts was “indeterminate.”
The bill was approved and sent to the money committee on a 9-6 vote.
Voting against the bill were Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, Sen. John Cosgrove, R-Chesapeake, Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, and Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell.
