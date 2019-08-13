Alabama
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Duke at Atlanta
Last Year: 14-1, 8-0 SEC West
Note: The nation’s top-rated recruiting class includes a number of potential early contributors. DJ Dale was far from the most heralded but ended spring looking like a potential starter or key backup at nose tackle. Top 10 prospects Antonio Alfano (defensive end) and Evan Neal (offensive line) are among other freshmen trying to get on the field early.
Arkansas
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Portland State
Last Year: 2-10, 0-8 SEC East
Note: Having a roster laden with 51 freshmen and 23 sophomores, Arkansas isn’t going to have experience on its side when it comes to depth. Head coach Chad Morris and his staff do have 12 starters returning, but after such a down season it’s an open question how many of those jobs are up for grabs.
Auburn
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Oregon at Arlington, Texas
Last Year: 8-5, 3-5 SEC West
Note: Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, who is considered by some observers to be on the hot seat, went back to calling the offensive plays in the Tigers’ bowl game. The early returns were positive to say the least with a 63- 14 rout of Purdue in the Music City Bowl.
Florida
Season opener: Aug. 24 vs. Miami at Orlando
Last Year: 10-3, 5-3 SEC East
Note: The Gators have their most talent in nearly a decade. Running back Lamical Perine averaged 6.2 yards a carry in 2018 behind a shaky offensive line. Receivers Kadarius Toney, Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes are experienced playmakers. Pass-rushers Jabari Zuniga, Adam Shuler and Jonathan Greenard should provide plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. And C.J. Henderson, Marco Wilson and Trey Dean are arguably the best cornerback trio in the conference, maybe even the country.
Georgia
Season opener: Aug. 31 at Vanderbilt
Last Year: 11-3, 7-1 SEC East
Note: Despite some nagging injuries, D’Andre Swift rushed for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns in addition to making 32 receptions for another 297 yards and three TDs. The junior is fully healthy now and sure to come up in talk about the top Heisman Trophy contenders. “I’m focused on the team right now,” Swift said. “The team comes before the Heisman or anything like that.”
Kentucky
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Toledo
Last Year: 10-3, 5-3 SEC East
Note: The Wildcats have eight home games this season, including a Sept. 14 meeting against Florida in search of consecutive wins against the Gators for the first time since 1976-77. Arkansas (Oct. 12) and Tennessee (Nov. 9) also visit, along with rebuilding rival Louisville on Nov. 30 in the season finale. Kentucky visits defending SEC East champion Georgia on Oct. 19.
LSU
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Georgia Southern
Last Year: 10-3, 5-3 SEC West
Note: LSU has a slew of prominent players back from a squad that last year posted the Tigers’ best season in a half decade. And those veterans have been joined by some promising new recruits at a newly remodeled football headquarters providing seemingly every amenity that $28 million could buy.
Mississippi
Season opener: Aug. 31 at Memphis
Last Year: 5-7, 1-7 SEC West
Note: The Rebels’ quest for six wins might be decided in the first few weeks when they face Memphis and Arkansas. Ole Miss almost certainly has to split those games if it wants to have a realistic shot at the postseason. Two wins would put them in a very good spot.
Mississippi State
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Louisiana
Last Year: 8-5, 4-4 SEC West
Note: Bob Shoop will be in charge of the team’s defense for a second straight year. That might not sound like a big deal, but it’s the first time in six seasons that the Bulldogs aren’t making a change at that position. Shoop’s first season was outstanding: Mississippi State gave up just 13.2 points per game.
Missouri
Season opener: Aug. 31 at Wyoming
Last Year: 8-5, 4-4 SEC East
Note: Kelly Bryant, the graduate transfer from Clemson is expected to seamlessly take over for Drew Lock under center this season. Bryant backed up Deshaun Watson for two seasons with the Tigers, then led them to the 2017 national championship game before losing his job to Trevor Lawrence after four games last season.
South Carolina
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. North Carolina, at Charlotte
Last Year: 7-6, 4-4 SEC East
Note: The Gamecocks, 7-6 a year ago, had hopes of contending last season until inconsistencies on both sides of the ball cost them. South Carolina scored 27 or more points in its final six regular-season games — until the offense went scoreless its final six quarters, including a demoralizing, 28-0 loss to Virginia in the Belk Bowl.
Tennessee
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State
Last Year: 5-7, 2-6 SEC East
Note: Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor had eight sacks last season, the highest total of any returning SEC player. Seven of those sacks came against Georgia and Kentucky. Tennessee has nobody else who collected more than two sacks a year ago.
Texas A&M
Season opener: Aug. 29, vs. Texas State
Last Year: 9-4, 5-3 SEC West
Note: Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are eager to see what quarterback Kellen Mond can do in his third season after starting each game last year. Fisher said Mond, who appeared in 11 games with eight starts as a freshman, has matured exponentially in the year they’ve worked together. Mond now has such a firm grip of Fisher’s offense that he isn’t just learning from his coach, but joining in on the discussion and sharing his opinions
Vanderbilt
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Georgia
Last Year: 6-7, 3-5 SEC East
Note: Georgia is just the start of a very rough schedule for the Commodores with a visit to Purdue before hosting LSU. They also visit Mississippi, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee with visits from Missouri and Kentucky.