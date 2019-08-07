WASHINGTON — A collection of bird bones sat idly in lab storage for more than a decade, believed to be the remains of an ancient eagle. Little did scientists know what was hiding in the fossils — a “squawkzilla.”
Labeled Heracles inexpectatus, the bird was discovered by scientists in New Zealand, according to a new study published Wednesday. At about 3 feet, the massive bird would likely have stood nearly as tall as the average American 4-year-old.
Scientists have been finding enormous prehistoric birds for years, but this one still managed to shock them. It’s the largest parrot ever found, and it might have preyed on other birds.
At an estimated 15 pounds, the extinct bird was nearly double the weight of the endangered kakapo, the largest living parrot.
The scientists approximated its immensity based on two leg bones, called tibiotarsi, under the assumption that they likely both came from the same bird. The researchers compared the drumsticklike bones to bird skeletons in the South Australian Museum collection and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s electronic collection. The fossils were dug up in 2008 in St. Bathans, New Zealand, where many thousands of bird bones have been found.
The bird likely lived during the early Miocene, which spanned from about 23 million to 16 million years ago. Researchers concluded the bird probably couldn’t fly and consumed what was along the ground and easy to reach, according to National Geographic.