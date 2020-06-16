The games will be coming back to Salem, the city’s parks and recreation department announced on Tuesday.
City officials announced that three postponed softball tournaments have been rescheduled, and two other tournaments that had been previously been scheduled to be played elsewhere will instead be coming to Salem and the Roanoke Valley.
“This will be a huge boost to the local hotel properties in our area whose occupancy numbers have taken a negative hit since the onset of COVID-19,” said Salem Parks and Rec director John Shaner in a release sent out by the city. “We are very thankful to have the support of our city leaders and a tremendous amount of regional cooperation to bring these events back to Virginia’s Blue Ridge and give the economy a boost this year.”
The rescheduled events include the NSA Girls Class A and B fast pitch World Series, USA Softball under-14 national championship and the WBSC/ISF Senior World Cup adult slow pitch nationals.
In addition, the region also acquired the USA Softball under-16 and under-18 Eastern National Class A tournaments.
The first scheduled event is July 4 and 5, when the Moyer Complex and Salem Civic Center fields host a USA Softball tournament. And there are events slated for every weekend after that through the end of October.
All three USA Softball national events will be held on the same weekend — Aug. 6-9. Besides Moyer, the Burton complex in Roanoke County and the Botetourt Sports Complex in Troutville — will be hosting games that weekend.
According to the press release, the week the three national softball tournaments are being held, more than 7,000 hotel rooms will be needed to house those coming to town for the games.
The additional events will help make up for some of the lost events that had been planned in the area before the coronavirus pandemic brought most large-scale activities to a halt.
The USA Olympic softball team was scheduled to play a June 25 exhibition game at Billy Sample Field in advance of the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that event was canceled due the virus.
Also canceled was the Chance Crawford Benefit Softball Tournament, which was planning to celebrate its 40th year back in April.
The Carolina League baseball season has also been postponed indefinitely, a situation that will likely cancel the entire 2020 season. There will be no movement for the Salem Red Sox or any other minor league club until Major League Baseball makes a decision on its status.
