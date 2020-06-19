An 11-hour sequence of Black Lives Matter protests over the death of George Floyd and police brutality in general began Saturday afternoon, May 30, and ended early Sunday morning, May 31. It was unusual in Roanoke’s recent history, and involved police firing on protesters at least twice with pepper spray and pepper balls, and seven arrests.
3 p.m. Say Their Names: Stop the Killing rally begins in Washington Park.
4:02 p.m. Marchers leave Washington Park and head south toward downtown Roanoke along Gainsboro Road.
4:17 p.m. The crowd reaches a line of police at Wells Avenue, but is soon allowed to pass through.
4:23 p.m. Marchers turn west on Campbell Avenue.
4:25 p.m. Marchers encounter police at the intersection of Campbell and Third Street.
4:28 p.m. Apparent pepper spray devices are used by police to keep demonstrators from proceeding toward the police department.
4:49 p.m. A police officer tells the crowd that they are now part of “an unlawful assembly.”
5:04 p.m. Marchers proceed west on Campbell Avenue as officers line the middle of Campbell Avenue. Eventually marchers return to Washington Park.
7 p.m. Approximate time Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell declares a local state of emergency
Sometime between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Police encounter demonstrators during incidents at the Valley View Walmart and Target stores and the Sheetz at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Williamson Road.
Approximately 9 p.m. Protesters, many of whom were at Valley View and Sheetz, march at various locations downtown.
11:15 p.m. Protesters pass by line of police officers sealing off the 300 block of Campbell Avenue at the intersection with Third Street. Marchers yell, “Hands up, don’t shoot.”
Between midnight and 1 a.m. A crowd continues to walk through downtown, including stopping in front of the police department.
1:05 a.m. A firework explodes within a crowd of police guarding the police station. Witnesses say the device was hurled over top of the protesters toward police. The crowd is ordered to leave.
1:10 a.m. Police announce “this is the final warning.” Officers form line across Campbell and move east toward Fourth Street.
1:20 a.m. Much of the crowd has dispersed. Some protesters stay to shout in the street.
1:35 a.m. Pepper balls are used and explode on the street. The remaining protesters move away from the police station.
1:40 a.m. Some type of heavy vehicle moves north on Fourth Street toward Salem Avenue. Random pops, probably pepper balls, are heard.
Just before 2 a.m. The arrest of a black man in a white T-shirt is captured on TV station’s livestream video. The protests have mostly ended by this point.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.