A moped was by hit by a white sedan that ran a red light at the intersection of Plantation and Williamson roads before fleeing around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to law enforcement officials.
The person on the moped was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life threatening, according to a release from the Roanoke County Police Department.
The sedan was traveling south on Plantation Road and was headed toward Hershberger Road, the release said.
“Based on car parts left at the scene the vehicle is a Toyota and it is believed to be a late 90’s model. The vehicle has damage to the driver side bumper and headlight. There may also be damage to the hood of the car,” the release said.
Police are asking those with information about the vehicle or its driver to contact officer K. Myers at 540-777-5272.
