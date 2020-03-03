CHARLOTTESVILLE — No. 24 James Madison (10-4) spoiled the opening of Virginia’s new softball stadium, Palmer Park, by scoring 10 runs over the final three innings to down the Cavaliers 10-3.
The ’Hoos (8-9) got off to an early lead on an RBI single by Ashley Jennings (Jefferson Forest) in the second inning and a run scoring single by Tori Gilbert in the third.
Virginia’s final run came on an RBI single by Katie Goldberg in the seventh inning.
Starting pitcher, Molly Grube, held the JMU bats at bay, shutting them out for four innings but the Dukes exploded for five runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Hannah File and Madison Naujokas drove in a pair of runs each for James Madison.
Winning pitcher Alexis Bermudez threw a complete game six-hitter.
WOMENS LACROSSE
Robert Morris 17, Radford 5
RADFORD — The Colonels (4-1) broke open a four-goal halftime lead outscoring the Highlanders 11-3 in the second half for a nonconference win.
Robert Morris was led by Kelley Flynn, Mackenzie Gandy and Clio Kerr with three goals apiece.
Radford (1-6) got two goals from Bella Signorello and one goal each from Maggie Egan, Grace Gleason and Katie Carroll.
BASEBALL
Old Dominion 17, VMI 2
NORFOLK — Kyle Battle had four hits including two doubles and a home run, drove in three runs and scored three as the host Monarchs (9-2) topped the Keydets in a nonconference matchup.
VMI (4-8) was led by Josh Hollifield with three hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Virginia 16, Richmond 7
CHARLOTTESVILE — Logan Michaels went 4-for-5 driving in four runs and scoring two and Marc Lebreux had three hits, drove in three runs and scored two to lead the Cavaliers’ 18-hit attack in a nonconference win over the Spiders (2-10).
Jimmy Sullivan had two hits, including a two-run homer, and scored twice, and Devin Ortiz added a pair of hits and two RBIs for Virginia (10-3).
Justin Cook had two hits, drove in four runs and scored one to lead Richmond.
Radford 14, Norfolk State 8
RADFORD — The Highlanders (5-7) put eight runs on the board in the fifth inning, highlighted by two-run singles from Tanner Barrs and Straton Podaras, to take control of a previously tied game and went on to pick up the win. Radford also scored three runs in the inning on three wild pitches.
Podaras finished the day with three hits, driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Barrs and Sean Cheely had two hits each with Cheely driving in three runs and scoring two and Barrs scored two times to go along with his two RBIs.
Caleb Ward and Mikey Delgado hit solo homers for the Spartans (2-9).
