The Washington Redskins added plenty of talent during this year’s NFL Draft from big-name schools. Their first two picks to bolster the offense, however, will arrive in Ashburn with a chip on their shoulders.
Antonio Gibson, from Memphis, and Antonio Gandy-Golden, from Liberty, were picked to bring a play-making element to an offense that was one of the worst in the league last year in most statistical categories. Coincidentally, they already knew each other — because their names are so similar, they made the rounds next to each other at this year’s combine.
Gibson worked his way from junior college to the NFL, so as Redskins fans ask how he’ll carve out playing time in a crowded running back room, he said he’s not worried.
“I knew what I was capable of from the day I stepped in the door [at junior college]. It was just a matter of opportunity, so I had to wait,” he said. “A lot of people have to wait their turn, it happens a lot in the league. You know, a lot of good guys come in the league, and that’s just how things go. You have to wait your turn, your opportunity to show what you can do.”
Christian McCaffrey’s success in Carolina is the blueprint for what new Washington coach Ron Rivera wants out of his running backs. Gibson doesn’t have the star pedigree of McCaffrey, but his ability to get into space and catch passes is what caught Rivera’s eye.
“The way the game is going today, a lot of running backs can play receiver,” Gibson said. “I feel like that is the reason that they love me so much is just being able to do both. So, I think I will start off in the running back room and work my way into learning more positions.”
The question is whether the types of plays Gibson was able to make at Memphis will be available at the NFL level.
It’s a question Gandy-Golden has heard as well, coming from Liberty, where as an independent, the Flames play a schedule with a mix of teams.
He noted that he’s held his own against power-conference schools during his college career.
“The small school thing comes up a lot with me for some reason, even though I have produced,” he said. “I just felt like I need to produce [at the NFL level] and get my name as far as that goes. But I plan on coming into the league and playing right away, at least getting into the game and showing exactly what I can do. Whether it be at receiver or anything else.”
Unlike Gibson, who will initially wait behind Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice, playing time should be available out of the gate for Gandy-Golden.
The only receiver assured of a starting spot is Terry McLaurin, and Washington is also thin at tight end. There should be plenty of receptions to go around.
Gibson’s role could be more pronounced on special teams. He compared himself to versatile Bears receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
“I remember watching a game where he did punt and kickoff return, and I was just seeing him all over the field,” Gibson said. “Then he ended up in the backfield and I was like, ‘Alright, that is me right there.’”
Gibson said growing up, coaches tried him in a number of positions to try to figure out how to best use his skills.
“They kind of realized I was an athlete, so I was always on offense and defense, especially in rec league,” he said.
“Then when I got to high school, I wanted to play receiver, and just out of curiosity of the coaches they ended up moving me around. I ended up playing running back, ended up playing quarterback, receiver, safety, cornerback.
“They were just trying to see, ‘What else can he do?’
So, I feel like it was more the curiosity of the coaches to see what more I could do. I never had a problem with it because I loved to play football, so I was always open-minded.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.