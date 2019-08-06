RICHMOND — The Washington Redskins head to Cleveland on Wednesday for their first preseason game, and they do so without a clear-cut starting quarterback.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he’ll hold one of his three contenders out of Thursday’s game, the likely candidate being Colt McCoy, who missed most of the offseason while recovering from surgery.
That means fans will get their first glimpse of Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins in game-like situations for the Redskins, before the team returns to Richmond to wrap up camp on Saturday and Sunday.
With the month of August still to go, here’s where the Redskins quarterbacks stand:
Case Keenum
There’s plenty of time between now and the season opener in Philadelphia, but Keenum will have to show a lot more to claim the starting job that at one point seemed to be his.
Life would be much easier for Gruden if Keenum performed like the quarterback who led Minnesota deep into the playoffs, though Keenum probably wishes he had that supporting cast around him as well.
Instead, he’s struggled to execute on a day-to-day basis during the scrimmage portions of camp, and often has drives stall out on him, which he said frustrates him.
“I’m always competing,” he said. “I always want to win. I hate the alternative. It sucks. That’s what I do, that’s why we go out there. Yeah, like anytime we don’t go score a touchdown, I’m pretty mad.”
Keenum entered camp being seen, at least by outsiders, as a better option than Colt McCoy. After two weeks in Richmond, any perceived edge is gone.
Colt McCoy
For fans, trotting out McCoy for the opener might be seen as less than inspiring, but there’s reason to believe he can win at the NFL level.
His time with Gruden has been paying off early in camp. McCoy is the only one of the three quarterbacks who knows the playbook inside and out, and how to execute it to Gruden’s standards.
However, his consistency has never been a strong suit, and the last two weeks have been no different.
“He’s been up and down a little bit,” Gruden said. “You know, I think we have such high expectations for him, and sometimes he’ll miss a throw, very uncharacteristic. But, I think overall, I think, you know, after missing all of OTAs and a major part of last year, I think he’s come in and handled his stuff pretty well.”
McCoy’s injury history is also concerning — if he starts the opener, it’s possible this becomes a three-quarterback season in Washington, which rarely translates to success.
Dwayne Haskins
Haskins’ arm is as good as advertised, and he’ll make throws that few NFL quarterbacks are capable of making.
That’s never been the issue, though. Before he starts, Haskins will need a better grasp of the offense and an ability to read defenses quicker than he currently does.
“It’s figuring out the small things,” he said, adding that the veterans have been helpful. “The little details of how a corner’s looking on a certain coverage, how to read it a certain way versus a certain coverage, just little small things that I wouldn’t know. They do a great job with that.”
When Haskins is ready, making him the starter will be an easy decision. But he’s not ready yet, and there’s no reason to rush him out there, especially if it would hurt his long-term development.
The preseason games should provide him with a good opportunity to get some playing time and feel more comfortable with the NFL mechanics of how to get the play, call it and adjust at the line as needed.
Haskins has also demonstrated maturity about the quarterback competition itself.
“I know that I’m going to play when it happens, I’ve got to be prepared and ready for it,” he said. “But, I’m rooting for everybody – rooting for Colt, rooting for Case, rooting for everyone and want everybody to do well.”
Whether he’ll be rooting for McCoy or Keenum from the bench during Week 1 remains to be seen. Those two have four preseason games to step up in, otherwise it’ll be a tough decision for the coaching staff — and not a pleasant one.