ASHBURN — The Washington Redskins had a handful of built-in excuses on offense this past season.
They were young at key positions like quarterback and wide receiver, and were without top players Jordan Reed and Trent Williams along the line.
The defense, however, couldn’t point to anything when it underachieved.
A group that includes recent first-round draft picks and established stars fell short of preseason expectations. That resulted in a full housecleaning on that side of the coaching staff by new head coach Ron Rivera, who kept one offensive coach and one special teams coach for continuity , but did not do so on defense.
New defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, a former head coach with the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, was blunt last week when asked for his assessment.
“All you have to do is watch the tape,” he said. “There are countless examples of right before the snap, where players are not in a good position — knees bent, focus on the offense. They’re kind of turned to each other, looking around like ‘What are we doing?’
“You can see them asking each other what’s going on. The communication, the urgency in getting to the line, the urgency in getting the calls and communicating to each other , there was an issue there.”
Fixing the defense’s communication problems is the quickest path to a turnaround for the Redskins, who went 3-13 in 2019. Del Rio will switch the defense from a 3-4, with three down linemen, to a 4-3, where players like Sweat and (potentially) Chase Young can rush the quarterback.
Del Rio said he wasn’t interested in assigning blame for what went wrong last year, but feels the group in the building is ready to tackle the challenge.
“We have to get lined up with some urgency so we have a chance to communicate about what the offense is trying to do — not just what our assignment is, but what the offense is trying to do to us based on their formation, their tendencies, the down and distance, the different factors that we have,” he said. “They’re giving us clues and we don’t even have time to look for those clues if we don’t know what we’re doing to begin with. That urgency in that pre-snap portion of the game, I mean that’s huge to me. It’ll be very important.”
Del Rio will team up with Rivera, who specializes in defense, in the transformation. He said he’s aiming to instill a toughness in his players that goes beyond big hits.
“Toughness is not just a physical toughness but a mental toughness as well,” he said. “We have a ways to go and the communication is going to be important and the understanding of how we all fit together is going to be important.
“We don’t know who we have here yet. That is the biggest thing is determining what we have and who we have. How far we can take them with developing them. That is where it starts.”
