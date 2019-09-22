Of the 46 players the Washington Redskins are likely to suit up on Monday night, only two have won a “Monday Night Football” game at FedEx Field: linebacker Ryan Kerrigan and long snapper Nick Sundberg.
That was a 2012 win against the Giants, although the Redskins also claimed a road victory in 2014 when Colt McCoy knocked off the Dallas Cowboys in overtime.
The rest of the history is forgettable — 15 losses scattered around those two wins.
So Monday Night Football is a less-than-ideal venue for a high-pressure game, but the opponent might be a favorable one this time.
The Chicago Bears have scored 19 points through two games this year, and their offense is struggling with the same problem that seems to be plaguing the Redskins’ defense — a playbook full of complicated schemes isn’t being executed properly by the players charged with carrying them out.
Washington also has had difficulties in the second halves of games, watching leads slip away against the Eagles and Cowboys already this season.
“We’re coming out good and playing good and then all of a sudden we lag off,” defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said. “I think we have a lot of young players, and I think, overall, just playing together is the biggest thing.”
The Redskins’ offense, meanwhile, has exceeded expectations, but coach Jay Gruden knows things won’t come easily against the Bears’ defense led by pass rusher Khalil Mack.
“They really don’t have any glaring weaknesses,” Gruden said.
Gruden knows the game’s importance. At 0-2, and with a road game in New York on deck followed by a home game against the New England Patriots, this could be Washington’s best chance in a while. The oddsmakers don’t think so, choosing the Bears as four-point favorites.
Whether the Redskins can prevail is likely to depend largely on whether Manusky can get his defense into position to make plays .
Defensive backs Josh Norman, Landon Collins and Jimmy Moreland all have a nose for the ball, and they may not get a better opportunity this year than against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (especially now that the Redskins likely won’t get a crack at Eli Manning).
One big play could be enough to change the game against the Bears, but it remains to be seen whether the Redskins can make that play.
“We haven’t played well [on Monday nights], but hopefully we can right that this week,” Kerrigan said. “We need a win, and it’s a good time, a good stage, to get it on.”
