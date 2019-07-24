RICHMOND — Jay Gruden understands life in the NFL and doesn’t hide from the truth or consequences of his profession.
He doesn’t ask anyone to gauge his team’s success by its improvement instead of what’s on the scoreboard. He doesn’t make excuses.
Not once Wednesday did he mention the injury-wrecked seasons of 2017 and 2018 as reasons for the Washington Redskins’ losing records.
Pressure to win always exists in the NFL. There is no other metric by which a coach is measured. Wonderful men with losing records do not enjoy fabled careers in the league. Bill Belichick isn’t beginning his 20th season in New England because he’s such a charmer.
Year after year, Belichick wins.
Gruden, the Redskins’ head coach, faces a bit more pressure than usual in 2019. Not only did his team have losing records the past two years, his record as a head coach is underwater, 35-44-1. He gets a discount for his first season and the 4-12 result. Coaches generally don’t take over good situations, and Gruden inherited a stinker when he arrived in Washington in 2014.
Things looked good when the Redskins made the playoffs in his second season.
But things have not trended upward since. An 8-7-1 season led to 7-9 and 7-9.
One playoff appearance in five seasons gets you year No. 6. One playoff appearance in six seasons probably gives you the opportunity to see how impressed other teams are with your résumé.
“I think this is the greatest coaching job in pro sports, really,” Gruden said. “And it’s an honor to be the head coach of the Redskins. With that comes great expectations. We haven’t lived up to them the last a couple of years. Performance is king. Your record is what you are. The last two years, we were 7-9.
“… You’ve got to win to keep your job, and we have to get it turned around. Mr. Snyder and Bruce have given me a great opportunity to coach this franchise for five years, going on six, and I have every reason to believe we have a great football team, and we’re on to something special here.”
Dan Snyder is the Redskins’ owner. Bruce Allen is team president.
Snyder has taken plenty of criticism for being the de facto general manager and chief second-guesser since he took possession of the team in 1999. From the outside looking in, Snyder has been hands off with Gruden.
In his second season, Gruden wanted to start Kirk Cousins at quarterback instead of Robert Griffin III, the first-round draft choice and second player selected overall in 2012.
Cousins started, and the Redskins made the playoffs.
But Cousins never got much better than he was in 2015. He now plays in Minnesota. And because of a gruesome leg injury suffered by quarterback Alex Smith last season — not something Gruden mentioned as a factor in going 7-9 — the Redskins find themselves on another quarterback carousel in a year when Gruden needs stability at and production from the position.
Gruden has plenty of choices for his starting quarterback: veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy, and rookie first-round draft choice Dwayne Haskins.
Generally, though, a team that has to go through training camp to find its starting quarterback is a team with problems.
“We have time to give these guys an ample opportunity to make plays and show which one’s the best,” Gruden said. “It might come down to the wire. It might come down to Saturday before the Philly game. Who knows?”
The Redskins open the season Sept. 8 at NFC East rival Philadelphia, and if the decision comes the day before the game, Gruden has problems so large he doesn’t even want to consider them.
“I feel confident in every one of our quarterbacks,” Gruden said. “They have a skill set that is beneficial to this team and can help us win games. At the end of the day, it’s our job to figure out which one, Week 1, gives us a legitimate shot to beat a division rival.”
And then Gruden went on a roll, a roll similar to what he hopes at least one of his quarterbacks will get on in training camp and continue through the season.
“It’s always about consistency,” Gruden said of how the starter will be selected. “And making plays. And having a great command of the offense. Leadership. Accuracy. Decision-making. Fundamentals in the pocket. Ball security. Accuracy.”
Gruden laughed. And almost everyone in the room laughed.
Gruden enjoys a good laugh, even at his expense, which is essential in staying grounded as an NFL head coach.
It’s a reason he can look at consecutive 7-9 seasons and think this is the year the team breaks through, even when the evidence of that, at this moment, is sketchy at best.
The issue now is, when the 2019 season ends, will Gruden be laughing for joy or laughing to deflect another year of disappointment, one that this time comes with consequences?