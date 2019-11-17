LANDOVER, Md. — A 34-17 loss to the New York Jets brought the Washington Redskins closer to rock bottom, in a season where they’ve set new marks for futility on an almost weekly basis.
The loss dropped Washington to 1-9, the second-worst start in franchise history (the team went 0-9-1 to open the 1961 season).
The Redskins have played plenty of meaningless games in the past two decades, but rarely this early in a season, and rarely have they looked this consistently outmatched.
Consider this non-comprehensive list of things that happened Sunday at FedEx Field:
- The Redskins started consecutive possessions on the Jets’ 16-yard line and the Jets’ 27-yard line. Those possessions netted three points.
- Fans chanted “sell the team” at owner Dan Snyder’s suite while Washington’s streak of quarters without a touchdown reached 16, the longest in the NFL in two decades.
- Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan told a Fox reporter at halftime that the team’s offense was “knocking on the door.” At the time, they had gained 60 yards in 30 minutes of play.
- Despite having dynamic young running back Derrius Guice available for the first time since Week 1, Callahan had veteran backup Wendell Smallwood on the field for a number of plays, and targeted Smallwood in the passing game four times.
- The Redskins gave the Jets a first down on a roughing-the-kicker penalty on a field goal, then negated their own big play, a 67-yard pass from Dwayne Haskins, with a holding penalty.
- Jets fans made themselves at home in the fourth quarter, performing their chants and cheers mostly unopposed.
The game’s final minutes brought the lone opportunity for the home fans to cheer, as Haskins, making his home debut, connected with Guice for his first pro passing touchdown. Talented rookie receiver Terry McLaurin also made a jaw-dropping catch by wrestling the football from a defender.
Aside from those moments, Haskins wasn’t sharp but it wasn’t entirely his fault. The Redskins offensive line had few answers for the Jets blitzes, and his receivers mostly had an off day.
Callahan said it was a rough loss, but emphasized that the team’s young players continue to grow.
“I think it’s a very young team,” he said. “If you look at the nucleus of Dwayne and Guice and Terry and Steven Sims, Kelvin Harmon, we played a lot of young guys today. The tight ends are young.
“I think it’s a roster that continues to grow, continues to mature. My only intention is it gets more consistent from an execution standpoint.”
Having fallen to 1-9, the Redskins have now firmly established themselves as a top contender in the race for the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft, trailing only the Cincinnati Bengals, who fell to 0-10 with a 17-10 loss at Oakland. All other NFL teams have more than one win this season.
Callahan, who promised a return to fundamentals when he was named interim coach, has instead presided over a parade of more of what has plagued the team for years — lack of discipline and a lack of talent.
After the fans got in one final “sell the team” chant before departing with 4 minutes to play, the scoreboard invited them to return next week as the Redskins host the Detroit Lions, a 3-6-1 team without star quarterback Matt Stafford.
Sounds intriguing, but for the Redskins, it’s just another opportunity to lower the bar.
