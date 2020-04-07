Virginia Tech landed one of the most highly sought after recruits in Texas on Sunday night when four-star receiver Latrell Neville verbally committed to the school.
According to 247 Sports, Neville has 44 scholarship offers, but his coaches at Hightower High School, located outside of Houston, believe the actual number to be even higher than that.
The list of heavy-hitters recruiting Neville include LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Oregon.
The Hokies established what Hightower receivers coach Michael Carter described as a “legit, honest relationship” with Neville. But his recent pledge probably won’t scare off the competition on the recruiting trail in the coming months.
Neville has garnered attention while only showing a fraction of his potential. Hightower coaches expect that to change when football (hopefully) returns this fall.
“We aren’t just expecting big things, but an enormous, huge senior season,” Carter said.
When Neville transferred from Houston’s Willowridge High to Hightower in July, he was enrolling at his third high school in three years. Hightower coach Joseph Sam heard whispers that Neville had moved into the school’s attendance zone, but it wasn’t until two weeks before fall camp that Neville walked into his office.
“We started him with the twos and made him earn his way,” Sam said. “It doesn’t take a kid like that long to work his way with the ones, but we wanted to show him and everyone else in our program you have to earn your way around here.”
Neville had more than 700 all-purpose yards for Willowridge as a sophomore and already had more than 30 scholarship offers. He fit the part physically as well at 6-foot-3, 195-pounds with athleticism and speed to match. Film highlighted his raw talent, but also highlighted the weaknesses in his game.
“[Willowridge] did a good job of using him in different spots, but like most receivers coming out of high school, he wasn’t asked to run very technical routes,” Carter said. “We immediately started in the summer crafting and turning him into a receiver, not just an athlete where you get him the ball in space or a jump ball kid. We really wanted to make him a true receiver.”
Sam echoed those thoughts.
“I honestly think he was a novice at receiver, which is dangerously scary,” he said.
Neville bought in right away and while he was frustrated at times with his lack of production over the course of the season — he had 30 catches for 276 yards with two touchdowns — it wasn’t directed at the coaching staff or his teammates.
“It’s not something that happens over night,” Carter said. “It’s over time, rep after rep, practice after practice. That’s what makes Latrell so great is his hunger and desire to want to be great. He doesn’t want to just rely on the fact that he’s big, tall and fast. He really wants to be a complete wide receiver.”
Neville’s decision is a continuing sign that Virginia Tech remains serious about its recruiting efforts in the state of Texas.
The receiver is Tech’s second four-star recruit in the class, and the other is fellow Texan Dematrius Davis, a four-star quarterback that kickstarted the #TX2VT movement when he verbally committed to the Hokies in November 2019.
Tech coach Justin Fuente didn’t envision investing heavily in Texas when he took over the program in 2016, but his views have evolved on the subject.
“It’s just a different world than it was just five years ago, quite honestly,” Fuente said on early signing day in December 2019. “It’s just so much easier for people, not just to communicate but for people to look and see and touch and feel programs and colleges without having been there. And I just think we’re beginning to scratch the surface of what we’re able to do.”
