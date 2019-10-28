The case of the missing Radford University Tartans remains without a culprit, but details are emerging about administrative displeasure with the school newspaper’s front-page photo.
Emails obtained by The Roanoke Times show administrators — including President Brian Hemphill — weren’t happy with the cover of the Sept. 18 edition.
A photo accompanying a news obituary on school Criminal Justice Department Chairman Steve Tibbetts depicted him and his daughter in front of a street sign bearing their last name. The street is marked as a dead end. That upset administrators. Tartan staffers said Tibbetts’ widow provided the photo.
“Dr. Hemphill found this photo accompanying the article to be tasteless. I agree,” Kim Gainer, associate dean of the school’s College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences, wrote to Interim Dean Matthew Smith in an email exchange just before 8 p.m. Sept. 19.
Gainer clarified to The Roanoke Times that “tasteless” was her characterization of the photo.
Hemphill said in a statement that he “was disappointed” by the image.
“My disappointment in the cover stemmed from the grief and sorrow that Radford University was experiencing due to the unexpected passing of Dr. Tibbetts,” Hemphill said in the statement.
Tartan Editor-in-Chief Dylan Lepore said he found copies of the newspaper missing from racks early Sept. 19.
Gainer said she spoke to Hemphill that day after running into him in the cafeteria around lunchtime.
“At some point the Tartan article briefly came up in that context. We had both seen the cover of The Tartan and one or the other of us said something to the effect that the photo on the cover could have been handled with greater sensitivity. … My impression was that Dr. Hemphill agreed and shared in my disappointment,” she wrote in the follow-up email.
Lepore said papers missing from a few racks wouldn’t have raised eyebrows, but staff members concluded that approximately 1,000 of 1,500 copies of the edition were gone from as many as 22 of 32 racks around campus in less than 24 hours.
Radford University police began an investigation at Lepore’s request. The university declined to provide video surveillance of buildings where papers disappeared, citing the footage as evidence.
According to Student Press Law Center guidelines, “the theft of newspapers is legally a crime, even if they’re available to students for free, because it deprives the rightful owner of their property. In the case of free newspapers, the property is knowledge and the owner is the community.”
The center, which is following the RU situation, is a nonprofit organization that works to “defend the First Amendment and press freedom rights of high school and college journalists,” according to the group’s website.
Lepore said he is perplexed as to why little progress seems to have been made five weeks after the papers went missing.
“I think something should be done by now. … We gave them a specific time [to check video footage]. … That video footage should be looked over by now, at least,” he said.
Lepore said the time frame he specified extends from the evening of Sept. 18 to the following morning.
“The review is ongoing, and the Radford University Police Department is working diligently on this matter,” university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs wrote in an email.
The newspapers went missing the same day television news personality Katie Couric appeared at an RU event sponsored by the university’s new Highlander Discovery Institute.
Tibbetts worked in the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences.
Smith, that college’s interim dean, emailed Vice President for Student Affairs Susan Trageser on Sept. 20 about the photo.
“I just got a paper copy of the Tartan and am outraged by what I see on the front page. As someone who has worked with student papers, journalism, and media throughout my career, this is the singularly most insensitive editorial choice I’ve witnessed in 30 years,” Smith wrote.
Trageser responded with an invitation to a meeting with other administrators as well as Lepore and Tartan faculty adviser Leigh Anne Kelley to discuss the paper. Lepore said he was notified about the meeting around the same time he realized the papers were missing. He said he doesn’t know who took the papers but finds the sequence of events odd.
“Once I got that email about the meeting I was a bit weirded out because everything happened in that one day,” Lepore said.
Scaggs said the administration neither ordered nor participated in the removal of copies of The Tartan.
The “Radford University Police Department is reviewing this matter and seeking to determine any independent involvement by students, faculty or staff,” Scaggs said.
She declined to address whether any university employee has authority to remove the papers from campus. She suggested the question was best suited for Lepore.
Lepore said he believes he’s the only person with the authority to pull papers from racks.
Hemphill said he supports the students’ First Amendment rights.
“Freedom of the press is something that I deeply value not only as a leader and a professional, but as a scholar with two degrees in journalism/mass communication,” he said. “Radford University is committed to holding any responsible parties accountable for their actions.”
