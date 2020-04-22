RICHMOND — There’s always posturing in the lead-up to the draft, but it’s OK to believe Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera when he says it’ll take a massive offer to move the team off of the No. 2 overall selection Thursday night.
As of now that looks unlikely to materialize, meaning the Redskins will snag Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young, then take a breather until they select again Friday.
There is plenty of suspense, though, after the first round. Here are six big questions, and you won’t read Young’s name again:
Will Trent Williams be traded?
When the virtual doors close on night one of the draft, the trading door will open for disgruntled Redskins left tackle Trent Williams. Now entering year two of a holdout, Williams wants to play in a new city, and it appears that Rivera is willing to accommodate.
With Williams’ new contract projected as high as $18 million a year, it’s going to be tough to negotiate a deal that satisfies all parties. Teams would prefer to find their help in the draft, where they can give a top prospect like Tristan Wirfs or Mekhi Becton a cost-controlled deal.
But whichever team can’t get a tackle in the first round would be wise to call Rivera and offer up a second rounder for Williams, who was still playing at a Pro Bowl level before his holdout began.
That also benefits the Redskins, who dealt away this year’s second rounder last year to help bring pass rusher Montez Sweat to Washington. Getting back into the second round would help accelerate Rivera’s rebuild. Otherwise, he’ll have to wait for a 2021 pick.
Can the Redskins get a starter at wide receiver?
Supply and demand is everything. Finding a great quarterback in the draft is like trying to find toilet paper at a grocery store these days.
Wide receivers, on the other hand, are the canned asparagus that sits on the shelf long after everything else is gone.
Thanks to a number of factors, including the appeal of the passing game and the rise of 7-on-7 football in hotbeds like Texas and Florida, the league is seeing receivers arrive more talented than ever before — and there’s more of them.
Last year Washington got Terry McLaurin in the third round. There are still big question marks on his supporting cast (Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon), so the Redskins would be wise to get another top receiver with their third round selection. One scout’s board had eight receivers with a first or second round draft grade. Washington only needs one to fall.
Is O.J. Howard available?
The addition of Rob Gronkowski in Tampa may have paved the way for tight end O.J. Howard to be traded — he’d immediately become the biggest name available.
Tampa is publicly insisting they want to keep their room together — the Buccaneers also have Cameron Brate. It’s overkill, but with Tom Brady’s age, it’s probably best to load up now as opposed to hoarding draft picks.
If Howard does become available, the Redskins would almost certainly have interest — it’s an unsettled position and he’s a former first round pick.
Would UVa’s Bryce Hall be an appealing pick?
Hall was projected to be a first or second round pick if he left school after his junior year. He returned to UVa, but an ankle injury forced him to miss most of the season.
How far down he’ll slide draft boards remains to be seen, but with Rivera not facing any win-now pressure in his first season, he’d be well positioned to take a player who might prove to be a long-term value even if he’s not ready to contribute immediately in 2020.
The pick would be a twist from the Redskins recent run of Virginia Tech cornerbacks, including Greg Stroman and Kendall Fuller.
Can general manager Kyle Smith win the job on a permanent basis?
Smith is one of a handful of people in the building with no ties to Rivera, but has impressed the new coach with his scouting acumen.
Nothing has been promised, but the two have worked well together so far. If things go well this weekend, it’s possible Smith could receive some sort of long-term assurance from Rivera.
What positions will they be seeking late?
The Redskins’ biggest need is to build depth on the offensive line, particularly at the left tackle position. If the season started today, it’s unclear if the starter is on the roster. That could mean a one-year replacement, like Donald Penn was last year. If so, it’s crucial to begin the process of developing whoever is next.
Cornerback, safety, inside linebacker and tight end are all on the wish list, too — though some of those needs will have to be filled with undrafted players on Saturday night.
