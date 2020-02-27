AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

Midnight: FS2, Preseason Challenge, Sydney at Greater Western Sydney

3 a.m. (Saturday): FS2, Preseason Challenge, Carlton at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

3 p.m. FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, PAG 300, practice, at Fontana, Calif.

4 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Cup Series, Auto Club 400, practice, at Fontana, Calif.

5 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Xfinity Series, PAG 300, final practice, at Fontana, Calif.

5:30 p.m.: FS1, NASCAR Cup Series, Auto Club 400, final practice, at Fontana, Calif.

BOXING

10:45 p.m.: Showtime, Super Lightweights, Keith Hunter vs. Sanjarbek Rakhmanov; Super Lightweights, Richardson Hitchins vs. Nick DeLomba; Super Middleweights, Kevin Newman II vs. Genc Pllana, at Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Bryant at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Dartmouth at Virginia

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Ohio State

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Michigan State at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Denver at St. Cloud State

CURLING

11 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Mixed Doubles, U.S. vs. Scotland (taped)

CYCLING

10:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Track Cycling World Championships, at Berlin (same-day tape)

FREESTYLE SKIING

12:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, aerials, at Kazakhstan (same-day tape)

2 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s big air, at Destne, Czech Republic

GOLF

6 a.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, continuation of coverage of second round

2 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, Honda Classic, second round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

6:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Champions Tour, Cologuard Classic, first round, at Tucson, Ariz. (same-day tape)

3 a.m. (Saturday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, third round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MLBN, Preseason, St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets

4 p.m.: MLBN, Preseason, Toronto vs. Detroit (same-day tape)

9 p.m.: MLBN, Preseason, Colorado vs. San Francisco

Midnight: MLBN, Preseason, Kansas City vs. Milwaukee (delayed tape)

3 a.m. (Saturday): MLBN, Preseason, San Diego vs. L.A. Angels (delayed tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: CBSSN, Kent State at Ohio

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Davidson at Dayton

7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Harvard at Columbia

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Wright State at Northern Kentucky

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Georgia Southern at Georgia State

7 p.m. and 9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA semifinals, at Charlotte

9 p.m.: ACCN, “Bald Men On Campus”

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Texas State at Texas-Arlington

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Monmouth at Rider

9 p.m.: FS1, Washington State at Washington

MEN’S LACROSSE

5 p.m.: ACCN, Richmond at Duke

7 p.m.: ACCN, Hobart at Syracuse

NBA

8 p.m.: ESPN, Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Utah

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at L.A. Clippers

NFL

4 p.m. to 11 p.m.: NFL Network, NFL Combine, Running Backs, Offensive Linemen and Special Teams, at Indianapolis

4 p.m.: ESPN, “NFL Live,” at NFL Combine in Indianapolis

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia

SKELETON

7 a.m. and 9 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, men, at Altenberg, Germany

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Championships, women, at Altenberg, Germany

SKIING

4:30 a.m. (Saturday): Olympic Channel, World Cup, women’s super-G, at La Thuile, Italy

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: FS2, Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Fortuna Dusseldorf

2:55 p.m.: NBCSN, Premier League, Leicester City at Norwich City

10 p.m.: FS2, Liga MX, Puebla at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Iowa State at Georgia Tech, doubleheader

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Clemson

SPEEDSKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, sprints, at Hamar, Norway (same-day tape)

SWIMMING

6 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC men’s championships, at Greensboro, N.C.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 women’s championships (delayed tape)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), ACC championships, at Notre Dame

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), CIAA semifinals, at Charlotte

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Brown at Princeton

7 p.m.: FS1 Villanova at Creighton

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at Arizona

11 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Washington State at Oregon

WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: SECN, Florida at Georgia

8:30 p.m.: SECN, Kentucky at Alabama

