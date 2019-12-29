1. Is the book of Yeshua in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. What prophetess of about 84 years of age approached Mary and Joseph, and thanked God for the infant Jesus? Anna, Baara, Junia, Phoebe

3. What phenomenon had led the wise men to the young Jesus and Savior? Whirlwind, Star, Rainbow, Rainfall of sparkling gold

4. From Matthew 2, to what country did Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus flee? Jordan, Syria, Oman, Egypt

5. An angel appearing in a dream told whom about the death of Herod? Mary, Joseph, Matthias, Rachel

6. Where did Jesus live as a boy? Jerusalem, Nazareth, Bethlehem, Bethany

