1. Is the book of Yeshua in the Old or New Testament or neither?
2. What prophetess of about 84 years of age approached Mary and Joseph, and thanked God for the infant Jesus? Anna, Baara, Junia, Phoebe
3. What phenomenon had led the wise men to the young Jesus and Savior? Whirlwind, Star, Rainbow, Rainfall of sparkling gold
4. From Matthew 2, to what country did Mary, Joseph, and the Baby Jesus flee? Jordan, Syria, Oman, Egypt
5. An angel appearing in a dream told whom about the death of Herod? Mary, Joseph, Matthias, Rachel
6. Where did Jesus live as a boy? Jerusalem, Nazareth, Bethlehem, Bethany
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.