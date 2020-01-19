1. Is the book of Samaria in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. In 1 Peter 2, all believers are called to be part of a royal ...? Family, Priesthood, Flock, Wedding

3. From Judges 11, what judge of Israel was a prostitute’s son? Hosea, Jephthah, Samson, Lot

4. In Revelation 12:3, how is Satan depicted? Silver goat, Black horse, Red dragon, 7-winged bat

5. From 2 Kings 23, where was King Josiah killed? Megiddo, Anathoth, Philadelphia, Jericho

6. In Esther 1, what king did she marry? Jehu, Omri, Ahasuerus, Zedekiah

