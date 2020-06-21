1. Is the book of Amos in the Old or New Testament or neither?

2. From Mosaic law what would happen to the person who cursed his father or mother? Imprisonment, Outcast, 10 lashings, Death

3. In Daniel 2, who had a dream about a statue composed of different materials? Jezebel, Abednego, Rezin, Nebuchadnezzar

4. From Acts 7, who said, “Lord, lay not this sin to their charge.”? Philip, Stephen, Luke, David

5. In Genesis 14:3, what “lake” is called the Salt Sea? Galilee, Lake Pison, Dead Sea, Euphrates

6. Whose biblical name means “salvation”? Jude, Ahaz, Hosea, Ruth

