1. The main Christmas story is paraphrased from what two New Testament books?
Mark/John, Acts/Romans, Matthew/Luke, Jude/Revelation
2. Who visited Jesus on the night of His birth and found Mary, Joseph and the babe lying in a manger?
Innkeeper, Shepherds, Herod, Magi
3. Where was the young child when the Magi came to visit Him to present gifts?
Manger, Under the stars, House, Temple
4. How many times does the word “Christmas” appear in the Bible (KJV)?
Zero, 1, 2, 7
5. Who was King of Judaea at the time of the birth of Jesus?
Solomon, Herod, Balak, Belshazzar
6. What animals were present at Jesus’ birth?
Lions and bears, Sheep and goats, Cows and donkeys, No mention of animals
