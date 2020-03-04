SATURDAY
Stranger Things Cosplay & Waffles
Dress up as your favorite “Stranger Things” character and pile on the toppings at the library’s waffle bar. Call to register. Noon to 2 p.m. Bent Mountain Library, 10148 Tinsley Lane, Bent Mountain. Free. 929-4700.
MONDAY
Garden Bros. Circus
Featuring special effects, concert-style sound and lighting and three rings of entertainment. No live animals. 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $27 adults; $12 children. 853-5483.
TUESDAY
Kids’ Free Farmers Market
Kids in first through 12th grade can use fake money to purchase real fruits and vegetables in this event hosted by Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Call to register. 3 to 5 p.m. Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton. Free. 857-5043.
WEDNESDAY
Harlem Globetrotters World Tour
The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their regular return to Roanoke with their basketball skills and comedy show. 7 p.m. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $26-$106. 853-5483.
WEDNESDAY
Mo Willems Party
Party with your favorite Mo Willems characters (including Pigeon and Elephant & Piggie) with crafts and activities inspired by the children’s author. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Free. 853-2473.
WEDNESDAY
Tween & Teen Potato Chip Showdown
Taste some savory snacks to decide which one reigns supreme. 4 to 5 p.m. at Glenvar Library, 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Hollins Branch Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke. Free. Glenvar: 387-6163; Hollins: 561-8024.
