Harlem Globetrotters

SATURDAY

Stranger Things Cosplay & Waffles

Dress up as your favorite “Stranger Things” character and pile on the toppings at the library’s waffle bar. Call to register. Noon to 2 p.m. Bent Mountain Library, 10148 Tinsley Lane, Bent Mountain. Free. 929-4700.

MONDAY

Garden Bros. Circus

Featuring special effects, concert-style sound and lighting and three rings of entertainment. No live animals. 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Berglund Center Coliseum, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $27 adults; $12 children. 853-5483.

TUESDAY

Kids’ Free Farmers Market

Kids in first through 12th grade can use fake money to purchase real fruits and vegetables in this event hosted by Feeding America Southwest Virginia. Call to register. 3 to 5 p.m. Vinton Library, 300 S. Pollard St., Vinton. Free. 857-5043.

WEDNESDAY

Harlem Globetrotters World Tour

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters make their regular return to Roanoke with their basketball skills and comedy show. 7 p.m. Berglund Center, 710 Williamson Road, Roanoke. $26-$106. 853-5483.

Mo Willems Party

Party with your favorite Mo Willems characters (including Pigeon and Elephant & Piggie) with crafts and activities inspired by the children’s author. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Roanoke Main Library, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Free. 853-2473.

Tween & Teen Potato Chip Showdown

Taste some savory snacks to decide which one reigns supreme. 4 to 5 p.m. at Glenvar Library, 3917 Daugherty Road, Salem. 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Hollins Branch Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke. Free. Glenvar: 387-6163; Hollins: 561-8024.

