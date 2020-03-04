THURSDAY

FLIP Fabrique: “Blizzard”

The contemporary circus troupe performs an engaging storyline through acrobatics, aerial dance, movement, a dash of comedy and live music. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. $10-$55. 231-5300.

FRIDAY>>>SUNDAY

Roanoke Arts Pop!

More than 25 arts and culture organizations will gather for performances and demonstrations in a three-day, family-friendly winter celebration. For a full schedule of events, visit taubmanmuseum.org. Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 342-5760.

SATURDAY

Roanoke Women’s March

Featuring exhibitors, voter registration, food trucks, Sustainable Roanoke recycling, live music by Solacoustix, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Free. womensmarchroanoke.com.

SUNDAY

Roanoke Valley in the 1940s Celebration

Roanoke Public Libraries celebrates the release of historian Nelson Harris’ new book, with live music from Star City SWAG, 1940s modeling from Focus Fashion Roanoke and Different Styles Cuts & More, a swing dance performance from the Southwest Virginia Ballet and a 1940s car display from Kings Restoration. Other activities include movies, a scavenger hunt, dancing, board games and a photo booth. 3 to 5 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 342-5760.

WEDNESDAY

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Featuring the best outdoor films from the nine-day film festival. Proceeds benefit the New River Land Trust. 6 to 10 p.m. Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. $17-$22. 231-5300.

