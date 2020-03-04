THURSDAY
FLIP Fabrique: “Blizzard”
The contemporary circus troupe performs an engaging storyline through acrobatics, aerial dance, movement, a dash of comedy and live music. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Moss Arts Center, Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. $10-$55. 231-5300.
FRIDAY>>>SUNDAY
Roanoke Arts Pop!
More than 25 arts and culture organizations will gather for performances and demonstrations in a three-day, family-friendly winter celebration. For a full schedule of events, visit taubmanmuseum.org. Friday, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 342-5760.
SATURDAY
Roanoke Women’s March
Featuring exhibitors, voter registration, food trucks, Sustainable Roanoke recycling, live music by Solacoustix, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Elmwood Park, 706 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke. Free. womensmarchroanoke.com.
SUNDAY
Roanoke Valley in the 1940s Celebration
Roanoke Public Libraries celebrates the release of historian Nelson Harris’ new book, with live music from Star City SWAG, 1940s modeling from Focus Fashion Roanoke and Different Styles Cuts & More, a swing dance performance from the Southwest Virginia Ballet and a 1940s car display from Kings Restoration. Other activities include movies, a scavenger hunt, dancing, board games and a photo booth. 3 to 5 p.m. Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke. Free. 342-5760.
WEDNESDAY
Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour
Featuring the best outdoor films from the nine-day film festival. Proceeds benefit the New River Land Trust. 6 to 10 p.m. Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg. $17-$22. 231-5300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.