BOWLING

8 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PWBA Tour Championship, at Richmond

GOLF

10 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Shinhan Dongae Open, first round, at Incheon, South Korea

5 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship, first round, at Surrey, England

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Washington at St. Louis

4 p.m.: MLB Network, N.Y. Mets at Colorado (joined in progress)

7 p.m.: MASN, Toronto at Baltimore

7 p.m.: ESPN, Philadelphia at Atlanta

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

NHL

7 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Florida at Montreal

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Preseason, St. Louis at Washington

9:30 p.m.: NHL Network, Preseason, Detroit at Chicago (joined in progress)

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Tottenham at Olympicos

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain

10:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Leagues Cup final, Cruz Azul vs. Tigres UANL, at Las Vegas

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Moselle Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open

11 p.m.: Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Korea Open, Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open

4 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, coverage of Toray Pan Pacific Open and Guangzhou Open

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Michigan at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Purdue at Kentucky

8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Stanford at Nebraska

WRESTLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, World Championships, women’s freestyle finals, at Nur-Sulta, Kazakhstan

Noon: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, women’s freestyle finals, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan (same-day tape)

