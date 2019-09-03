CYCLING

10 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Vuelta a Espana, Stage 11

GOLF

8:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, World Long Drive Tour, men’s and women’s championships, at Thackerville, Okla.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Porsche European Open, first round, at Zahlen, Germany

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MLB Network, Minnesota at Boston

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

SOCCER

6 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, VMI at UNC Asheville

TENNIS

Noon: ESPN, U.S. Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPN, U.S. Open, men’s and women’s quarterfinals, at Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dallas at Connecticut

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Valparaiso at Notre Dame

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Minnesota at Texas

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Stanford at Florida

