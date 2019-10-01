COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech,” including the firing of the cannon by the Corps of Cadets
GOLF
9 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Feherty Live: Countdown to the Ryder Cup,” interviews with 2020 Ryder Cup captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker, at Kohler, Wis.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN, American League Wild Card Game, Tampa Bay at Oakland, traditional telecast with Matt Vasgersian, Alex Rodriguez and Jessica Mendoza (preceded by “Baseball Tonight” at 7 p.m.)
8 p.m.: ESPN2, American League Wild Card Game, Tampa Bay at Oakland, “Statcast” telecast with Jason Benetti, Eduardo Perez and Mike Petriello (preceded by Statcast edition of “Baseball Tonight at 7 p.m.)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
9 a.m.: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Media Day, coaches’ press conferences, at Chicago
Noon: Big Ten Network, Big Ten Media Day show, at Chicago
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at St. Louis (preceded by season-opening “NHL Live” at 6:30 p.m.)
10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, San Jose at Vegas
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund at Slavia Prague
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Inter Milan at Barcelona
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Radford at Longwood
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Women, American at Loyola (Md.)
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), College Men, VCU at Akron
SURFING
2 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro France
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open
10 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Rakuten Japan Open and China Open
TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, World Championships, at Doha Qatar
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Minnesota at Iowa
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Missouri at LSU
7 p.m.: ACC Network, North Carolina at N.C. State
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Alabama at Auburn
8 p.m.: MASN2, Kansas at Iowa State
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Wisconsin
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Texas at TCU
