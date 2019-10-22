AUTO RACING
5 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “NASCAR America: Motormouths with Aric Almirola”
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, “NASCAR Race Hub”
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, rhythm dance, at Las Vegas (taped)
9:30 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Skate America, free dance, at Las Vegas (taped)
GOLF
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, ZOZO Championship, first round, at Tokyo
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: WFXR, World Series, Game 2, Washington at Houston (pregame show at 7:30 p.m.)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
9:45 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Big 12 media day
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
NBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Philadelphia
8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Dallas
10 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Portland
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Chelsea at Ajax (pregame show at noon)
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Eastern Conference semifinals, Toronto at New York City FC
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Women, Holy Cross at Boston U.
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Gardner-Webb at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, Fordham at VCU
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Major League Soccer, Western Conference semifinals, Salt Lake at Seattle
11 p.m.: ESPNU, College Women, Pepperdine at Santa Clara
TENNIS
7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Swiss Indoors Basel, Vienna Open and Elite Trophy
1:30 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, WTA Tour, Elite Trophy, at Zhuai, China
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Ohio State
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Duke
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Kansas at Kansas State
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Penn State
8 p.m.: SEC Network, LSU at Kentucky
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Mississippi at Georgia
