COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, South Alabama at Troy
GOLF
3 p.m.: Golf Channel, LPGA Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, final round, French Lick, Ind.
10 p.m.: Golf Channel, PGA Tour, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, at Jeju Island, South Korea
2 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, LPGA Tour Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, at Belmont Park
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, A.L. Championship Series, Game 4, Houston at N.Y. Yankees
MARATHON
2 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, INEOS 1:59 Challenge, Eliud Kipchoge runs sub-two-hour marathon, at Vienna, Austria (taped)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Duke”
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
NBA
8 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Atlanta at New York
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Preseason, Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Colorado at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Toronto at Washington
9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Edmonton
SOCCER
4 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Women, Hampton at Radford
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), College Men, USC Upstate at Radford
SURFING
3 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour, Pro Portugal
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, continuation of coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
4 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour and WTA Tour, coverage of Stockholm Open, European Open, Luxembourg Open and Kremlin Cup
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Maryland
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Kentucky at Tennessee
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Randolph-Macon at Lynchburg
8 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Iowa at Ohio State
8 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Florida
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Purdue at Nebraska
