GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, at Fife, Scotland
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Iowa State vs. Michigan, at Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m.: ACC Network, St. Louis at Boston College
2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, fifth-place game
2:30 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Alabama vs. North Carolina, at Nassau, Bahamas
4 p.m.: ACC Network, Maine at Virginia (re-airs at 11 p.m.)
5 p.m.: ESPN, Maui Invitational, championship
5 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, semifinal, Mississippi vs. Penn State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, third-place game
6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, third-place game
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, semifinal, Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, at Nassau, Bahamas
8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, championship
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, championship
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Maui Invitational, seventh-place game
9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Oregon vs. Seton Hall, at Nassau, Bahamas
10 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Classic, Oregon State vs. San Jose State
11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, third-place game
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Brooklyn at Boston
9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Phoenix
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans
NHL
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Columbus
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Florida at Washington
SOCCER
12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Chelsea at Valencia
3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Napoli at Liverpool
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Michigan
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at LSU
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Illinois
