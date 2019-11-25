GOLF

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, first round, at Fife, Scotland

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Iowa State vs. Michigan, at Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m.: ACC Network, St. Louis at Boston College

2:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, fifth-place game

2:30 p.m.: ESPN, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Alabama vs. North Carolina, at Nassau, Bahamas

4 p.m.: ACC Network, Maine at Virginia (re-airs at 11 p.m.)

5 p.m.: ESPN, Maui Invitational, championship

5 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, semifinal, Mississippi vs. Penn State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

6 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, third-place game

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, third-place game

7 p.m.: ESPN2, NIT Season Tip-Off, semifinal, Syracuse vs. Oklahoma State, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, at Nassau, Bahamas

8:30 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Cancun Challenge, championship

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Fort Myers Tip-Off, championship

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Maui Invitational, seventh-place game

9:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Battle 4 Atlantis, first round, Oregon vs. Seton Hall, at Nassau, Bahamas

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

11 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Las Vegas Classic, Oregon State vs. San Jose State

11:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Maui Invitational, third-place game

MISCELLANEOUS

7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Brooklyn at Boston

9 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Phoenix

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Lakers at New Orleans

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Columbus

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Florida at Washington

SOCCER

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Chelsea at Valencia

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Napoli at Liverpool

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Purdue at Michigan

8 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at LSU

8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Illinois

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

