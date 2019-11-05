COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN2, Miami of Ohio at Ohio
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix France, women’s short program (taped)
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Turkish Airlines Open, first round, at Belek, Turkey
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: MLB Network, Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards Show
MEN’S BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: ACC Network, “Nothing But Net”
6 p.m.: ESPNU, Wake Forest at Boston College
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Mercer at St. John’s
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, IUPUI at Butler
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at North Carolina
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin-Green Bay at Purdue
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Mount St. Mary’s at Georgetown
8 p.m.: ESPNU, Florida State at Pittsburgh
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Cincinnati at Ohio State
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Chicago at DePaul
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia at Syracuse
MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NHL Network, American Hockey League, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley
MISCELLANEOUS
7 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”
NBA
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Indiana, traditional telecast
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Indiana, interactive gaming telecast
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at Houston
10 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Detroit at N.Y. Rangers
RODEO
10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PBR World Finals, at Las Vegas
SOCCER
2 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC tournament, first round, Duke at N.C. State
2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Japan vs. Mexico
4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC tournament, first round, Virginia Tech at Louisville
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), College Men, Boston University at Army
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Brazil vs. Chile (same-day tape)
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, France vs. Australia (delayed tape)
2:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 2, FIFA U-17 World Cup, round of 16, Spain vs. Senegal (delayed tape)
TENNIS
8 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals, at Milan
Noon: Tennis Channel, USTA Men’s Pro Circuit, at Knoxville, Tenn.
1:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Next Gen ATP Finals, at Milan
5:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, coverage of USTA Men’s Pro Circuit in Knoxville and USTA Women’s Pro Circuit in Las Vegas
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at LSU
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Nebraska
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.