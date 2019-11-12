COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech’s 2015 win at Georgia Tech

8 p.m.: ESPN2, Northern Illinois at Toledo

8 p.m.: ESPNU, Bowling Green at Miami of Ohio

10 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech” (rerun)

GOLF

5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, College Signing Day Special

2 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, at Sun City, South Africa

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: MLB Network, Cy Young Awards announcement

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: ESPN2, LSU at VCU

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), USC Upstate at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, McNeese State at Wisconsin

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Joseph’s at Connecticut

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Villanova at Ohio State

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Hofstra at Bucknell

7:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Virginia State at Wingate

7:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UVa-Wise at Samford

8 p.m.: ACC Network, Indiana St. at Louisville

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Providence at Northwestern

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Oklahoma State at College of Charleston

9 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Purdue at Marquette

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

NBA

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Houston

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Boston, traditional telecast

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Washington at Boston, interactive gaming telecast

10 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Chicago at Vegas

SOCCER

4 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC semifinal, Wake Forest at Virginia

6 p.m.: ACC Network, College Men, ACC semifinal, Pittsburgh at Clemson

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

9 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

1 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, doubles, at London

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Finals, singles, at London

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Johnson C. Smith at Wingate

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Connecticut at Vanderbilt

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Lafayette at St. John’s

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Davis & Elkins at Cleveland State

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: ESPNU, Tennessee at Arkansas

7 p.m.: MASN, Maryland at James Madison

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Auburn at Texas A&M

