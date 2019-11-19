BOXING

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz press conference

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia Tech’s 2016 win at Pittsburgh

7:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Toledo at Buffalo

7:30 p.m. ESPNU, Akron at Miami of Ohio

CURLING

8 a.m.: Olympic Channel, European Championships, men, Switzerland vs. Scotland, at Helsingborg, Sweden

GOLF

2 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, DP World Tour Championship, first round, at Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Christendom at VMI

7 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Delaware State at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.: ACC Network, USC Upstate at Louisville

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Princeton at Indiana

7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Columbia at St. John’s

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), James Madison at Old Dominion

8:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Elon at North Carolina

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, The Citadel at Illinois

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Brigham Young at Boise State

11 p.m.: ESPNU, Sacramento Classic St. Mary’s vs. Fresno State, at Sacramento, Calif.

11 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

MISCELLANEOUS

6 p.m.: SEC Network, “Marty & McGee”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, San Antonio at Washington

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Golden State at Dallas

10 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at L.A. Clippers

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at N.Y. Rangers

TENNIS

Noon: Fox Sports 2, Davis Cup, U.S. vs. Italy, at Madrid

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Temple at Bucknell

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), William and Mary at Richmond

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Missouri at Kentucky

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Florida at Auburn

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

