AUTO RACING

4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1994 Coke 600

4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Tuesday’s Xfinity race

7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota 500, at Darlington (live; prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)

BOXING

7 p.m.: ESPN2, 1999 Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad fight

8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2003 Oscar Del La Hoya-Shane Mosley fight

9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2011 Manny Pacquiao-Juan Marquez fight

10 p.m.: ESPN2, 1987 Sugar Ray Leonard-Marvin Hagler fight

11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 Floyd Mayweather-Jose Castlillo fight

GOLF

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 2000 PGA Championship

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 p.m.: ESPN2, LG at Samsung (same-day tape)

5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, NC at Doosan (live)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Kansas City game

MEN’S BASKETBALL

8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1997 UConn-Syracuse game

10 p.m.: ACC Network, 1996 Duke-Georgia Tech game

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, “The Last Dance,” reruns of Episodes 9-10

9 p.m.: ESPN, “Game 6: The Movie,” new footage of 1998 NBA Finals Game 6

NHL

5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2007 Western Conference quarterfinals, Game 1, Dallas-Vancouver

TENNIS

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 French Open final, Nadal-Federer

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 French Open final, Nadal-Federer

12:30 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, French Open final, Nadal-Puerta

WNBA

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode: Los Angeles-Washington (new)

