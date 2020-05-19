AUTO RACING
4 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 1994 Coke 600
4:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, rerun of Tuesday’s Xfinity race
7:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, NASCAR Cup Series, Toyota 500, at Darlington (live; prerace show at 6:30 p.m.)
BOXING
7 p.m.: ESPN2, 1999 Oscar De La Hoya-Felix Trinidad fight
8 p.m.: ESPN2, 2003 Oscar Del La Hoya-Shane Mosley fight
9 p.m.: ESPN2, 2011 Manny Pacquiao-Juan Marquez fight
10 p.m.: ESPN2, 1987 Sugar Ray Leonard-Marvin Hagler fight
11 p.m.: ESPN2, 2002 Floyd Mayweather-Jose Castlillo fight
GOLF
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, “Golf’s Greatest Rounds,” 2000 PGA Championship
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 p.m.: ESPN2, LG at Samsung (same-day tape)
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN2, NC at Doosan (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 2019 Washington-Kansas City game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 1997 UConn-Syracuse game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 1996 Duke-Georgia Tech game
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, “The Last Dance,” reruns of Episodes 9-10
9 p.m.: ESPN, “Game 6: The Movie,” new footage of 1998 NBA Finals Game 6
NHL
5:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2007 Western Conference quarterfinals, Game 1, Dallas-Vancouver
TENNIS
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2006 French Open final, Nadal-Federer
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2011 French Open final, Nadal-Federer
12:30 a.m. (Thursday): NBC Sports Network, French Open final, Nadal-Puerta
WNBA
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, NBA 2K20 WNBA Mode: Los Angeles-Washington (new)
