AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Dale Jr. Download” (new)
7 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2002 NASCAR Cup race at Fontana
CYCLING
9 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, 2014 Tour de France, Stage 5
DRAG RACING
10 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, 2018 NHRA racing at Indianapolis
HORSE RACING
2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, live races
KOREAN BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Doosan at Kiwoom (live)
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: MASN, 2015 Baltimore-Oakland game
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: ACC Network, 2011 Duke-Virginia Tech game
8 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 Clemson-N.C. State game
10 p.m.: ACC Network, 2011 UNC-FSU game
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN2, NBA 2K League (live)
8 p.m.: ESPN, “Finding Big Country” (new)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Fox Sports 1, National Rugby League, Sydney at Melbourne (live)
SOCCER
10 a.m.: CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League, OL Reign vs. Sy Blue, at Herriman, Utah (taped Tuesday)
12:55 p.m.: NBC Sports Network: Premier League, Norwich City at Arsenal (live)
1:25 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Cagliari at Bologna (live)
3:10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Chelsea at West Ham (live)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN, Serie A, Parma at Hellas Verona (live)
3:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Serie A, Sampdoria at Lecce (Live)
1 a.m. (Thursday): CBS Sports Network, National Women’s Soccer League, Portland vs. Chicago, at Herriman, Utah (delayed tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, Tipsport Elite Trophy; GVC Eastern European Championship (live)
Noon: Tennis Channel, Altec Styslinger Tennis Exhibition (live)
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: ESPN, “Born To Play” (new)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.