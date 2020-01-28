GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
KOBE BRYANT PROGRAMMING
2 p.m.: NBA TV, 2008 Western Conference first round, Game 2, Nuggets-Lakers
4 p.m.: NBA TV, 2010 NBA Finals, Game 7, Lakers-Celtics
MEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia’s game with Florida State on Tuesday
3 p.m.: ACC Network, rerun of Virginia Tech’s game at Miami on Tuesday
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Michigan State
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, DePaul at Seton Hall
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Kentucky
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Furman
7 p.m.: ACC Network, Wake Forest at Notre Dame
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Dayton at Duquesne
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Alabama at LSU
7 p.m.: ESPNEWS, Temple at UConn
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Memphis at Central Florida
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Holy Cross at Navy
8:30 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Penn State
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Marquette at Xavier
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, South Carolina at Arkansas
9 p.m.: ACC Network, Louisville at Boston College
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, San Diego State at New Mexico
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Baylor at Iowa State
11 p.m.: ESPNU, Arizona State at Washington State
11 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”
NBA
7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Detroit at Brooklyn
10 p.m.: ESPN, Houston at Portland
NHL
7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Nashville at Washington
10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Tampa Bay at Los Angeles
SOCCER
2:40 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Premier League, Liverpool at West Ham
5:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, at Edinburg, Texas
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, Women, CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Mexico vs. Jamaica, at Edinburg, Texas
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open: continuation of coverage of quarterfinals
2 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, men’s quarterfinals (same-day tape)
7 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open, doubles match
10 p.m.: ESPN2, Australian Open, women’s semifinals
3:30 a.m. (Thursday): ESPN, Australian Open, men’s semifinal
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon: NBC Sports Network, Richmond at Massachusetts
5 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Mason at La Salle
7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Hollins at Lynchburg
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), George Washington at St. Joseph’s
9 p.m.: MASN2, Kansas State at Kansas
