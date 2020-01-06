AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 4 (same-day tape)

GOLF

11 p.m.: Golf Channel, European Tour, Hong Kong Open, First Round

5 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, South African Open, First Round, at Randburg, South Africa

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 special

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John’s at Georgetown

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Radford at Gardner-Webb

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Western Carolina at VMI

7 p.m: MASN2, Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), St. Bonaventure at George Mason

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Pittsburgh at North Carolina

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Northwestern at Indiana

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Davidson at Rhode Island

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Notre Dame at N.C. State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Tulsa at Cincinnati

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Mississippi State at Alabama

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Florida State at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Xavier

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Duke at Georgia Tech

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Illinois at Wisconsin

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Tulane at Connecticut

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Oklahoma at Texas

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Arkansas at LSU

9 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Auburn

11 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Orlando

7:30 p.m.: ESPN, Denver at Dallas

10 p.m.: ESPN, Milwaukee at Golden State

NHL

7:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Washington at Philadelphia

10 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dallas at Los Angeles

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, ATP Cup, at Brisbane, Perth and Sydney, Australia

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Shenzhen Open and Brisbane International

3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of ATP Cup, Auckland Open, Shenzhen Open and Brisbane International

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Duquesne at George Washington

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments