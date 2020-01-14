AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 10 (same-day tape)
BIATHLON
Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, at Ruhpolding, Germany (delayed tape)
GOLF
1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round
8 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, First Round
Midnight: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: ESPNU, U.S. International Bowl: U.S. U-19 vs. Panama, at Dallas
MEN’S BASKETBALL
5 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Francis at Fairleigh Dickinson
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse
6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Butler
6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at South Carolina
7 p.m.: ESPN2, Virginia at Florida State (re-airs at 11 p.m. on ACC Network)
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Mercer
7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Rutgers
7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Creighton at Georgetown
7 p.m.: ESPNU, Tennessee at Georgia
7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Miami at N.C. State
7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Navy at Lehigh
8 p.m.: MASN2, Xavier at Marquette
8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John’s at Providence
8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Arkansas
9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, SMU at Houston
9 p.m.: ESPN2, Auburn at Alabama
9 p.m.: ESPNU, Wichita State at Temple
10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at UCLA
10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton
NBA
7 p.m.: ESPN, Brooklyn at Philadelphia
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Chicago
9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at Houston
NHL
8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at St. Louis
OLYMPICS
8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open
3:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open Rally for Relief, exhibition (same-day tape)
6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open
3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, coverage of Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at UMass
