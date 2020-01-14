AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Dakar Rally, Stage 10 (same-day tape)

BIATHLON

Midnight: NBC Sports Network, World Cup, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, at Ruhpolding, Germany (delayed tape)

GOLF

1:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round

8 p.m.: Golf Channel, Asian Tour, Singapore Open, First Round

Midnight: Golf Channel, European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ESPNU, U.S. International Bowl: U.S. U-19 vs. Panama, at Dallas

MEN’S BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: ESPNU, St. Francis at Fairleigh Dickinson

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Boston College at Syracuse

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Seton Hall at Butler

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Kentucky at South Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Virginia at Florida State (re-airs at 11 p.m. on ACC Network)

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), VMI at Mercer

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Indiana at Rutgers

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Creighton at Georgetown

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Tennessee at Georgia

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Miami at N.C. State

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Navy at Lehigh

8 p.m.: MASN2, Xavier at Marquette

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John’s at Providence

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Vanderbilt at Arkansas

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Penn State at Minnesota

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, SMU at Houston

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Auburn at Alabama

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Wichita State at Temple

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Stanford at UCLA

10 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), UC Irvine at Cal State Fullerton

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, Brooklyn at Philadelphia

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Washington at Chicago

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, Portland at Houston

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at St. Louis

OLYMPICS

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Youth Olympic Games, at Lausanne, Switzerland (same-day tape)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

3:30 p.m.: Tennis Channel, Australian Open Rally for Relief, exhibition (same-day tape)

6 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour/WTA Tour, coverage of Auckland Open, Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

3 a.m. (Thursday): Tennis Channel, coverage of Adelaide International, Hobart International and qualifying for Australian Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), La Salle at UMass

Tags

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Load comments