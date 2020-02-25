COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: ACC Network, South Florida at Miami

GOLF

1:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, First Round, part I

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): Golf Channel, European Tour, Oman Open, First Round, part II

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: MASN, Preseason, Atlanta vs. Baltimore

4 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Washington vs. N.Y. Yankees (same-day tape)

8 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Cleveland vs. San Diego (same-day tape)

11 p.m.: MLB Network, Preseason, Seattle vs. Cincinnati (same-day tape)

2 a.m. (Thursday): MLB Network, Preseason, Houston vs. N.Y. Mets (delayed tape)

MEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, St. John’s at Villanova

6:30 p.m.: SEC Network Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.: ESPN2, Virginia at Virginia Tech (rerun at 11 p.m. on ESPNU)

7 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Chattanooga at VMI

7 p.m: MASN, VCU at UMass

7 p.m.: ACC Network, Syracuse at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Rutgers at Penn State

7 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Bradley at Illinois State

7 p.m.: ESPNU, Central Florida at Connecticut

7 p.m.: Stadium (WSET Digital 13.2), Duquesne at St. Bonaventure

8:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Georgetown at Marquette

8:30 p.m.: SEC Network, Tennessee at Arkansas

9 p.m.: ACC Network, Notre Dame at Boston College

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Maryland at Minnesota

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, St. Joseph’s at Saint Louis

9 p.m.: ESPN2, Louisiana State at Florida

9 p.m.: ESPNU, Missouri at Vanderbilt

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Utah at Stanford

11 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, Boise State at UNLV

11 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington, Brooklyn at Washington, traditional telecast

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Washington Plus (including Cox Ch. 1119), Brooklyn at Washington, interactive gaming telecast

8 p.m.: ESPN, Memphis at Houston

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, Boston at Utah

NFL

7 a.m.: NBC Sports Network, “Pro Football Talk,” at NFL Combine in Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.: “NFL Live,” at NFL Combine in Indianapolis

NHL

8 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Buffalo at Colorado

10:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Pittsburgh at Los Angeles

SOCCER

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, round of 16, Manchester City at Real Madrid

6 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, San Carlos at New York City FC

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Deportivo Saprissa at Montreal

10 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF Champions League, round of 16, Comunicaciones at Club America

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Duke at N.C. State

5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, continuation of coverage of Dubai Duty Free Championships, Chile Open and Qatar Total Open

3 p.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP/WTA Tours, coverage of Abierto Mexicano Telcel and Chile Open

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), Davidson at La Salle

6:30 p.m.: ESPN Plus (streaming), St. Louis at Richmond

7:30 p.m.: MASN2, Texas at TCU

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

5 p.m.: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Richmond at Virginia

