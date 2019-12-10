COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: ACC Network, Virginia’s game at Miami in October (rerun)

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, rhythm dance, at Torino, Italy (taped)

9 p.m.: Olympic Channel, Grand Prix Final, free dance, at Torino, Italy (taped)

GOLF

5:30 p.m.: Golf Channel, Presidents Cup, Day 1, at Melbourne, Australia (preshow at 3:30 p.m.)

HANDBALL

6:30 a.m.: Olympic Channel, Women’s World Championship, Montenegro vs. Sweden, at Kumamoto, Japan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: MLB Network, “Hot Stove Live,” at winter meetings in San Diego

1 p.m.: MLB Network, “High Heat Live,” at winter meetings

2 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

4 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Now Live,” at winter meetings

5 p.m.: ESPN, “Baseball Tonight,” at winter meetings

5 p.m.: MLB Network, “Intentional Talk Live,” at winter meetings

6 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

8 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Now Live,” at winter meetings

9 p.m.: MLB Network, “MLB Tonight Live,” at winter meetings

Midnight: ESPN, “Baseball Tonight,” at winter meetings

MEN’S BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

7 p.m.: ESPN3 (ESPN.com), Ferrum at VMI

7 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Wisconsin at Rutgers

8 p.m.: MASN2, Winthrop at TCU

8 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Omaha at Arizona

8:30 p.m.: ACC Network, Chattanooga at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.: Big Ten Network, Michigan at Illinois

10 p.m.: Pac-12 Network, Prairie View A&M at Arizona State

MISCELLANEOUS

10:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “All ACC”

NBA

7 p.m.: ESPN, L.A. Clippers at Toronto

9:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Milwaukee

NHL

7 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Boston at Washington

9:30 p.m.: NBC Sports Network, Philadelphia at Colorado

RODEO

10 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, PRCA Wrangler National Finals, at Las Vegas

SOCCER

12:20 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, FIFA Club World Cup, first round, Hienghene Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club

12:55 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb

3 p.m.: TNT, UEFA Champions League, Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen

SURFING

2:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, World Surf League Championship Tour

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, DePaul at Notre Dame

7 p.m.: SEC Network, Tulsa at Arkansas

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Iowa at Iowa State

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

