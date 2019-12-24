COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech”
MEN’S BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)
1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, seventh place game, Portland vs. Ball State, at Honolulu
3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, fifth place game, Boise State vs. UTEP, at Honolulu
6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, third place game, Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu
8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, championship, Houston vs. Washington, at Honolulu
NBA
Noon: ESPN, Boston at Toronto
2:30 p.m.: WSET, Milwaukee at Philadelphia
5 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Golden State
8 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers
10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Denver
