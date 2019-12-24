COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: ACC Network, “ACC Traditions: Virginia Tech”

MEN’S BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: ACC Network, “Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title” (rerun)

1:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, seventh place game, Portland vs. Ball State, at Honolulu

3:30 p.m.: ESPNU, Diamond Head Classic, fifth place game, Boise State vs. UTEP, at Honolulu

6:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, third place game, Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii, at Honolulu

8:30 p.m.: ESPN2, Diamond Head Classic, championship, Houston vs. Washington, at Honolulu

NBA

Noon: ESPN, Boston at Toronto

2:30 p.m.: WSET, Milwaukee at Philadelphia

5 p.m.: WSET, Houston at Golden State

8 p.m.: WSET, ESPN, L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

10:30 p.m.: ESPN, New Orleans at Denver

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

